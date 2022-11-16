Newly elected BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi takes oath

Chandigarh, November 16
Newly elected BJP MLA from Hisar district's Adampur constituency, Bhavya Bishnoi, was administered oath by the Haryana Assembly Speaker here on Wednesday.
Gian Chand Gupta administered the oath to Bhavya in his chamber in the presence of his parents, Kuldeep Bishnoi and Renuka Bishnoi, both BJP leaders.
Bhavya, a grandson of former Haryana chief minister late Bhajan Lal, had won the November 3 bypoll defeating his nearest rival, Jai Prakash, a former MP from the Congress.
The BJP now has 41 MLAs in the Assembly, Congress 30, BJP ally JJP 10, and INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party one MLA each. Seven of the MLAs are Independent.
