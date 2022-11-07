Newly-elected woman sarpanch held for booth capturing in Haryana’s Nuh

Tribune News Service

Nuh, November 7

Nuh police have arrested a newly-elected woman sarpanch for her alleged involvement in booth capturing.

The accused, identified as Rashida, was sent to judicial custody. The incident was reported from Manota village in Pinnagwan block during panchayat polls on November 2 when an unruly mob attacked polling stations 77 and 78 in the village and fled with EVM machines. The authorities had on complaint of the presiding officers registered a complaint and ordered a repoll. The results were declared on November 4 and village resident Rashida won by 160 votes. While she and her supporters were still celebrating the victory, videos went viral which reportedly highlighted her involvement in booth capturing.

"We initially filed an FIR against unidentified persons but investigation revealed involvement of the newly-elected sarpanch. We have arrested her and are chasing others who are involved,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

