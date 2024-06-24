Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 24

In a shocking incident, a newly married couple was shot dead by two assailants in Hansi town of Hisar district on Monday.

Tejvir Singh was a resident of Badala village in Narnaund and Meena hailed from Sultanpur village in Hansi.

Police said they were sitting in Lala Hukamchand Jain park in the morning when the two assailants arrived on a motorcycle. They shot dead the two and fled the spot.

Police took the bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

Sources said the couple had an affair for the past two years and had fled from home two months ago to UP's Ghaziabad to marry.

Sources said the woman’s family was against their relationship. Police said the couple were distantly related. Tejvir worked at a private company in Noida.

Hansi SP Maqsood Ahmed reached the spot. Forensic experts took samples of the empty shells of bullets. The police also found a key to a motorcycle from the spot and are trying to establish its ownership.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar