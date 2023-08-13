News channel editor gets bail

Gurugram, August 12

Held yesterday by the police for allegedly “tweeting misleading and false information”, the resident editor of Sudarshan News TV, Mukesh Kumar, was granted bail today.

Interestingly, while he was bailed out, a local right-wing leader, Rituraj, was sent to judicial custody by a court for sharing Kumar’s tweet on social media.

The police said a tweet was allegedly posted from the Twitter handle @mukeshkrd on August 8 which was “baseless, false and misleading”. “The police took cognisance of this matter and registered a case,” the police said in a statement.

