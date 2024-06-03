News of internal sabotage in BJP false: Ashok Tanwar

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 2

Addressing the ongoing discussions among BJP workers about internal sabotage in the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, BJP candidate from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat Ashok Tanwar said rumours of internal sabotage were only being discussed in newspapers and were not true. Tanwar mentioned he and BJP candidate from Hisar Ranjit Singh Chautala were present together in a meeting where no such topic was discussed. While speaking to the media, Ashok Tanwar claimed that neither he nor Ranjit Singh informed the newspapers about any such news. Meanwhile, BJP district president Nitasha Sihag said that there was no discussion with her regarding the list of local leaders and officials Tanwar sent to the CM.

