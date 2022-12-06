Next Budget to focus on public welfare: CM

Panchkula, December 5
The Haryana Budget for 2023-24 would focus on the welfare of all sections of society and the promotion of key areas, including education, health, rural development and environment, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Khattar was addressing the media after participating in a discussion on the state finance management and Budget organised by the Vidhan Sabha here today.
He said they would bring a good and balanced Budget after holding consultation meetings with all stakeholders. “Today’s training programme is the first phase, in which MLAs was made aware of the nitty-gritty related to the Budget by the experts.”
Khattar said Haryana’s economic condition was better than other states and the government was taking loans within the prescribed limit according to the state GDP. “At present, the loan limit is 3.52%, which we will try to bring down to 3%,” he added.
The CM said the government was working dedicatedly for the public welfare. “The government’s income is also increasing each year and it is spending the same amount on the public welfare.”
He said under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, other states had given the benefit as per the annual income limit of Rs 1.20 lakh. “While Haryanahas increased the income limit to Rs 1.80 lakh.”
