NGO starts tree plantation drive in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, June 2
Green Earth, a non-government organisation, working on environmental issues started its tree plantation drive under its ‘Jitne Bache Utney Ped’ campaign in Kurukshetra today. The NGO has set a target to grow 500 trees in Kurukshetra city areas over the next two months. As part of its campaign, the NGO held a tree plantation drive in Narkatari area and called upon local residents to protect trees. The NGO members said instead of planting a large number of saplings, the focus is on protection and survival of the plants.
