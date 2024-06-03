NGO starts tree plantation drive in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 2

Green Earth, a non-government organisation, working on environmental issues started its tree plantation drive under its ‘Jitne Bache Utney Ped’ campaign in Kurukshetra today. The NGO has set a target to grow 500 trees in Kurukshetra city areas over the next two months. As part of its campaign, the NGO held a tree plantation drive in Narkatari area and called upon local residents to protect trees. The NGO members said instead of planting a large number of saplings, the focus is on protection and survival of the plants.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra