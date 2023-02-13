NGO treats barn owl injured by kite string

Faridabad, February 12
An NGO ‘People For Animals Trust’ (PFA) has treated a barn owl that was injured after it got entangled in a kite string.
Director of the NGO, Ravi Dubey said, “The four-year-old male owl was admitted at the NGO-run hospital ‘Astha’ here on February 9 by a local resident. The bird was critically injured. It’s responding to the treatment and has started recovering.” The bird was rescued from a house in Sanjay Colony in Sector 23 here. One of the wings and a bone of the owl had broken in the accident.
“Barn Owl is the most widespread owl species in the Indian subcontinent. It is included in the Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” Naveen Chauhan, an environment activist working with the PFA, said.
Several animals get injuries due to kite string. A ban has been imposed on the sale and use of the Chinese string (Dori), which can cause harmful injuries to both humans and birds.
