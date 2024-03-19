NGT asks Rajasthan to file report on Sahibi river check dams

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, March 18

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Rajasthan chief secretary to file an affidavit as to whether any check dams have been constructed on Sahibi river and what is the status of flow of water in the same during different periods to Haryana border.

It has issued the directions while hearing a petition filed by local resident Prakash Yadav alleging that dirty water was being discharged in hundreds of acres of vacant land of dried-up Sahabi river, leading to contamination of ground water and damage to trees and other vegetation.

The NGT had maintained that Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi must coordinate and cooperate for rejuvenation of interstate Sahibi river so that catchment area of the river is harnessed and minimum flow is maintained to restore its ecology and aquatic life.

Similarly, the Chief Secretary of Delhi has also been directed to file an affidavit as to whether Najafgarh drain was at any point of time known as Sahibi river and whether the same can be renamed as Sahibi River for generating people’s support to its rejuvenation and as to what remedial measures are required to be taken for rejuvenation of the Sahibi apart from treatment of sewage and tapping of the sewage drains falling in it.

The chief secretaries of both the states have been asked to file their affidavits within two months and the next date of the hearing in the case has been fixed as May 13.

Earlier, the NGT had observed: “Sahibi is an inter-state river involving three states- Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi. The identification/demarcation of area of Sahibi and restoration/management of its catchment area and removal of encroachments, if any, is also urgent need of the hour.”

