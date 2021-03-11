NGT forms joint panel to verify pollution in Yamunanagar village

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 8

Taking note of pollution-related problems of a village in Yamunanagar district, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to verify the factual position of the grievances.

On a petition of Sumit Saini of Damla village, the order was passed by judicial member of the NGT, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member, Dr Afroz Ahmad, recently. In his letter, the petitioner had said that there were about 25 plywood industries and five brick-kilns which were being run in Damla village.

He said pollution control systems had not been installed in the said industries which were discharging untreated effluents and emitting flyash and smoke, causing air pollution and contamination of groundwater.

He further said that one 2,000 tonne per day (TPD) capacity CNG plant was being set up in their village for generating CNG by compressing biogas by using press mud (sugar industry waste). He added that the company which would run this plant, had stored excessive quantities of press mud more than its requirement of 72,000 tonnes per year, which was emitting foul smell and methane gas, causing serious health hazards to the inhabitants.

The petitioner said the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, had started dumping municipal solid waste in the vicinity of the village, causing serious environmental problems in the area.

He added that there was a drain running alongside their village wherein industries were discharging untreated waste water, which finally went to the Yamuna.

“In view of the grievances made in the letter, we consider it appropriate that a joint committee of the authorities concerned be asked to verify the factual position and take remedial action on the basis thereof,” reads the order of the NGT.

The order further reads, “Accordingly, we constitute a joint committee of representatives of State Environment Impact Authority (SEIAA), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri and Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar. We direct the same to verify the factual position, look into the grievances of the villagers and take remedial action in accordance with law by following the due process.” The order said the HSPCB would be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

In the case, the next date for hearing has been fixed for August 22.

“We have written to all departments concerned about the formation of a joint committee. Besides, we have already initiated action against the CNG plant,” said Nirmal Kashyap, regional officer, HSPCB, Yamunanagar.