NGT orders flouted, untreated waste water of Yamunanagar, Jagadhri released into Western Jamuna Canal

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 24

In violation of orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), untreated waste water of 66 MLD of twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri is allegedly being released into Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) near Yamunanagar.

As per the report filed by the Haryana Government through the Chief Secretary before the NGT in connection with the case of Chaudhary Ompal and others v/s State of Haryana (case related to pollution of ditch drain of Yamunanagar district) on April 4, 2022, it is claimed that untreated waste water of 66 MLD is being released into ‘ditch drain.

The construction of 75 MLD common effluent treatment plant (CETP) has been proposed for the treatment of this effluent/sewage.

According to the information, the Irrigation and Water Resources Department has started the construction work to make a portion of the ditch drain ‘pakka’ near Yamunanagar.

Pumping waste water into ditch drain didn’t work We tried to pump the waste water into the ditch drain, ahead of its portion being constructed, using electric motors, but the formula didn’t work as the pipes got choked frequently and the said waste water started falling into WJC. —Ravi Mittal, Superintending engineer, Irrigation dept, Yamunanagar

However, before starting the construction work, the department reportedly didn’t make appropriate arrangements to ensure the supply of the untreated waste water in the ditch drain ahead of its portion being constructed and let the supply of the said untreated waste water go into WJC.

Sources said untreated waste water was being released into WJC for quite some time now, following which, the water of the canal had turned dark black.

According to information, a share from the water of the canal is reportedly supplied to Delhi through the Munak head situated in Karnal district and this water is used for drinking in Delhi.

As per the report of the Chief Secretary, 68.5 MLD sewage of the 134.5 MLD of Jagadhri and Yamunanagar, is reaching up to the STPs and is being released into ditch drain/canals after treatment.

However, the remaining is being released untreated into the ditch drain, which joins Dhanaura Escape in Karnal district and carries effluent of Yamunanagar, Jagadhri and Radaur town to the Yamuna.

According to the decision of April 6 in the case, chairperson of the NGT Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “We dispose the application with the direction that all necessary steps be taken to prevent pollution.”

The order further reads: “The timelines proposed in the report may be adhered to and status report of compliance as on July 31, 2022, be filed with the Registrar General of the NGT by August 15, 2022. If found necessary, the Registrar General may place the matter before the bench for any further direction.”

Ravi Mittal, Superintending Engineering of the Yamunanagar Irrigation Department, said a portion of the 500-feet of Ditch the drain was being made ‘pakka’ using concrete material.

