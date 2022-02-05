NGT team visits Dadam mining site

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, February 4

A team of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) arrived in the Dadam mining zone in Bhiwani district to start inquiry into the landslide which had claimed five lives on January 1.

The residents of Dadam village submitted a memorandum to the NGT team at the PWD rest house in Tosham. They alleged that the mining firm was indulging in illegal operations in Dadam mining zone.

The villagers said that due to hazardous work, the lives of workers are at risk. The villagers accused the company concerned of mining in the Aravalli area and dismantling a minor canal built by the Irrigation Department.

Villagers said that there was a temple of Baba Mungipa on the top of the hills. It had also got damaged in mining activity. Several complaints were made to the local administration, but no action was taken against the culprits.

The NGT team held a meeting at the PWD rest house located at Tosham town which was attended by officials of the Pollution Department, Mining Department and Forest Department.

The team has directed the departments to submit report in this regard soon. The NGT officials have also asked the Govardhan mining firm to submit its representation in this regard.

The NGT team included officials of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Mining Safety, Forest Department, Pollution Control Department, besides Tosham SDM Manish Phogat and District Mining Officer Bhupender Singh. The team stayed at the mining site for nearly two hours.

Earlier, a committee constituted by the Haryana Government had started investigation by reaching Dadam on February 1.