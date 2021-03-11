NGT to assess mining toll on Aravallis

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, June 4

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a high-level panel to assess the quantum of illegal mining at 16 locations in the Aravallis, its impact on environment and loss to the state exchequer.

The orders came on a plea by the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement, which alleged despite a ban, illegal mining had been taking place in the Aravallis for years. Group members claimed they undertook field visits and found illegal mining taking place at 16 sites. At some places, the hills were completely razed. The members took photographs and made videos of the destruction. Before moving the NGT, the group filed police complaints, but in vain.

The NGT has directed the Director, Mines and Geology, and Haryana DGP to file affidavits on complaints regarding illegal mining in the area in the past five years. They have been told to explain in how many cases FIRs were registered and challans submitted and the number of vehicles impounded or released after payment of fine.

Information has also been sought on initiation of proceedings for the recovery of penalty and steps taken for environmental restoration. The NGT observed, “Complaints regarding illegal mining require prompt action. Any delay or negligence on part of the police or authorities concerned leads to the escape of the offenders and loss of evidence.” The NGT directed the HSPCB, deputy commissioners of Faridabad, Gurugram and Mewat, Commissioners of Police of Faridabad and Gurugram and Nuh SP to take steps to prevent illegal mining.

The tribunal pointed out the non-compliance was an offence under Section 26 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, and disobedience of directions regarding the investigation of cognisable offences by any police officer/official was a punishable offence under Section 166A of the IPC.