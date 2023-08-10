NGT to probe encroachment on Sector 47 pond, forms panel

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 9

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to verify the factual position of a polluted three-acre pond at Sector 47 in Gurugram. The principal Bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel directed that a joint committee be constituted to verify the pond’s factual position and take appropriate remedial action. The committee shall comprise of representatives of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and the District Magistrate, Gurugram. The committee has been directed to meet within one week.

“The committee must visit the site, look into the grievances of the applicant, associate the applicant, verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action by following due course of law,” ordered the Bench.

The Bench said the committee should also report the status of the water body as per the revenue record and also the status of compliance with regard to other waterbodies in Gurugram. The applicant had sent a letter petition by e-mail, which was treated and registered as the original application, seeking intervention by the Tribunal for protection, cleaning, and preservation of aquatic life and also for the health and hygiene of the neighbourhood community in Sector 47.

#Environment #Gurugram #National Green Tribunal NGT