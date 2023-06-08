 NH-44 Blockade: Farmer leaders sent to 14-day judicial custody : The Tribune India

Unions serve June 12 deadline for their release

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at dharna on the Ladwa road in Shahabad of Kurukshetra on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 7

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, along with eight union leaders and activists, who were arrested on Tuesday evening under various Sections, including attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and blocking the national highway, were sent to 14-day judicial custody today.

‘MSP dilao, kisan bachao’ rally at Pipli

Farmer unions from Haryana, UP and Punjab will gather at the Pipli grain market for ‘MSP dilao, kisan bachao’ rally on June 12 to chalk out a strategy and take some big decisions. All small dharnas being held at various locations will be lifted and only one token dharna will continue at Shahabad.

Demanding procurement of sunflower at the MSP, the farmers had blocked the NH-44 in Shahabad. The court sent Gurnam Singh, Rakesh Bains, Jasbir Singh, Jai Ram, Prince, Surjeet, Jarnail Singh, Gulab Singh and Pankaj Habana to judicial custody.

Punish those buying below MSP

Legal guarantee on MSP for all crops has been a long-pending demand. There should be no procurement below the MSP no matter who is buying the crop and there must be a penalty and punishment on those who buy produce below the MSP. Rakesh Tikait, BKU leader

A case was registered on the complaint of the Shahabad police station SHO under Sections 8B of the National Highway Act, 120B, 147, 149, 186, 188, 283, 307, 332, and 353 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, against 23 identified and about 700 unknown farmers.

Charuni said: “A false case has been registered by the police on the directions of the government. The charges of attempt to murder were wrongly added to the FIR. The farmers will continue to protest till our demands are met. I will request the farmers across the country to intensify their protests for the MSP.” After the leaders were sent to custody, leaders from various unions held a meeting and decided to hold a rally at the Pipli grain market on June 12.

Gurnam’s son Arshpal Singh said: “The government should release our leaders and start procurement at the MSP by June 12, else we will intensify the protest. Farmer unions from Haryana, UP and Punjab will gather at the Pipli grain market for ‘MSP dilao, kisan bachao’ rally on June 12 to chalk out a strategy and take some big decisions. All small dharnas being held at various locations will be lifted and only one token dharna will continue at Shahabad.”

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who reached Shahabad, said a movement for legal guarantee for the MSP had started from Haryana and it would spread to other states.

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said: “A case was registered under relevant Sections. The farmers tried to run over on-duty policemen by a tractor due to which the charge of attempt to murder was added. Ample security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order.”

