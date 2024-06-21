NH-52 in bad shape in Narwana

NAtional Highway-52, which passes through Narwana, is in a bad state, despite being a toll road. Potholes have developed at many stretches, leading to accidents. Due to the potholes, commuters — especially two-wheeler riders — face great inconvenience. Commuting on this stretch poses a threat to the lives of travellers, and it must be repaired immediately. The NHAI should take necessary action.
Devinder Singh Surjewala, Narwana
Noise pollution troubles locals
Residents have the right to a peaceful environment. Noise pollution is a serious and punishable crime. It can lead to deafness in the long run and also causes panic and anxiety among people. Motorcycles with modified silencers and loud horns of trucks and other vehicles are among the leading causes of noise pollution. The National Green Tribunal should take adequate preventive and remedial action to combat this menace.
Vijay Kapur, Yamunanagar
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
