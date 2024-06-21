NH-52 in bad shape in Narwana

NAtional Highway-52, which passes through Narwana, is in a bad state, despite being a toll road. Potholes have developed at many stretches, leading to accidents. Due to the potholes, commuters — especially two-wheeler riders — face great inconvenience. Commuting on this stretch poses a threat to the lives of travellers, and it must be repaired immediately. The NHAI should take necessary action.

Devinder Singh Surjewala, Narwana

Noise pollution troubles locals

Residents have the right to a peaceful environment. Noise pollution is a serious and punishable crime. It can lead to deafness in the long run and also causes panic and anxiety among people. Motorcycles with modified silencers and loud horns of trucks and other vehicles are among the leading causes of noise pollution. The National Green Tribunal should take adequate preventive and remedial action to combat this menace.

Vijay Kapur, Yamunanagar

What our readers say

