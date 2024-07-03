NH ‘black spots’ to be eliminated: Haryana minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

Haryana Minister of State for Transport and Women and Child Development Aseem Goel today announced that all ‘black spots’ on national highways in Haryana would be eliminated to reduce the risk of accidents. He shared this information after meeting Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.

The minister also met Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss the allocation of funds for a 100-bed ESI hospital in Ambala city.

Goel said he discussed the issue of ‘black spots’ on national highways in the state with Gadkari. He highlighted that Sultanpur Chowk and Jadot Chowk in Ambala district had become critical zones for accidents, with frequent road mishaps leading to significant loss of lives. These locations have been identified as ‘black spots’, where the risk of accidents is particularly high. He emphasised the urgent need for constructing underpasses and elevated overbridges at these spots to ensure the safety of commuters and reduce the incidence of fatal accidents.

He urged the Union minister to make underpasses and overbridges at these spots, to which the Union minister assured positive action, stating that the Central government’s effort was to identify and resolve ‘black spots’ on highways across the country.

