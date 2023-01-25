NHAI floats tender for phase II of Ambala ring road project

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 24

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated a tender for the construction of a 22.5-km stretch that is part of the phase II of the Ambala ring road project.

The ring road is to be constructed to deal with traffic congestion in Ambala. The total length of the project is about 55 km, of which 15-km four-lane stretch already exists from Balana to Sadopur village, and a 40-km stretch is to be constructed in two phases.

The road will start near Sadopur village on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway and link the Ambala-Shamli highway. It will connect to the Ambala-Saha highway at Khudda Kalan, and further link the Delhi-Amritsar highway at Mohra village. It will further connect to the Ambala-Hisar highway at Balana village.

The tender for phase I has already been awarded. In this phase, an 18-km long stretch, covering 13 villages, will be constructed, for which work is expected to start on March 1. The first phase is supposed to be completed by February 2025. Now, bids for the phase II have been invited, tenders for which would be opened on March 9, and August 31, 2025, has been set as the deadline for the project completion.

A total of 266 hectares from 30 villages is being acquired for the project. Of 30 villages, 27 villages are in Haryana and three in Punjab. The total cost of land acquisition is about 470 crore, of which Rs 215 crore has already been disbursed. The construction cost of the project is Rs 952 crore, of which Rs 360 crore would be spent in the phase I, and the remaining Rs 592 crore would be spent in the phase II.

As per the NHAI officials, there will be four interchanges, two flyovers and railway overbridges (ROBs) each, and 51 underpasses to access the highway. Two major bridges, two minor bridges, two ROBs and three flyovers will be constructed on the ring road, touching five national highways. A toll plaza will be set up between Mohri and Dukheri village.

NHAI Project Director Virender Singh said, “The ring road will help decongest the internal roads, improve connectivity and boost development around villages. It will help curb accidents too.”