NHAI identifies 18 black spots on 'killer' Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

With the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway being cited as NCR’s “killer road”, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to conduct a safety audit and rectify fatal points.

Over 200 people have lost their lives in last three years on this stretch.

The local authorities, including traffic police, have time and again highlighted various dangerous points, majority of which are a result of poor engineering. The NHAI is now taking a stern stance of the fatalities and has decided to get done a scientific audit of the entire stretch.

Based on the number of fatalities, the highways authority has zeroed in on 18 key points. Rajiv Chowk has been identified as the most dangerous, followed by Kherki Daula and Narsinghpur cut. Eighteen persons died here between 2019 and 2021. The number stood at 17 for Kherki Daula and 15 for Narsinghpur cut.

The other fatal points are IMT Chowk, Bilaspur Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, KMP Toll Crossing, Pachgaon Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Sidhrawali Cut, NSG Campus, Shankar Chowk, Manesar bus stand, Manesar Valley, Rampur flyover, Ambience Mall, Signature tower and Sirhaul.

“We have prepared a proposal for the safety audit of the expressway and will appoint consultants soon. The audit will commence early next year,” said Nirman Jambulkar, project director, NHAI.

Nishant Yadav, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner, had highlighted the urgency to deal with fatal points at the recent road safety meeting.

“We are coordinating with agencies like the NHAI and traffic police to bring accident fatalities in the district down to zero. We shall not just get the audit but will also work towards resolving key issues on priority,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram traffic police have put in place special arrangements on all these points to ensure safe and smooth movement of vehicles.

