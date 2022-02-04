Karnal: NHAI nod to changes in NH-44 layout

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 3

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has given its approval for change of scope on the National Highway-44, between the Nirmal Kutiya Chowk and Government College Chowk.

It was a long-pending demand of the residents here. Nirmal Kutiya Chowk is one of the main chowks of the city, as the diversions from it lead to the Mini Secretariat We have completed the survey work and demarcation of the point. The work will be started soon. — Bhanu Pratap Singh, Section Engineer, NHAI, Ambala

Under the plan, the present entry point between both the chowks will be closed and an exit point from the main lane to the service lane will be made. Presently, this entry point is being used to access the main lane of the NH-44 from the service lane.

It was a long-pending demand of the residents here. Nirmal Kutiya Chowk is one of the main chowks of the city, as the diversions from it lead to the Mini Secretariat, key government offices in Sector 12, banking sector, Nirmal Kutiya, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Trauma Centre, Civil Hospital and others. In the absence of an exit point, the commuters had to travel to the ITI Chowk and then take a U-turn to return to the Nirmal Kutiya-hospital road.

“The issue was been raised at the meetings of the district-level road safety committee for the past three years. I have apprised the higher authorities of the NHAI about the problems being faced by the commuters. Now, the NHAI has given permission for the change of scope on the NH,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-chairman of the committee.

The NHAI authorities claimed that the work would be started soon. “We have completed the survey work and demarcation of the point. Presently, the agency is working at an exit point near Umri in Kurukshetra and after the completion of that point, the manpower with machines will be pressed into service here in Karnal,” said Bhanu Pratap Singh, section engineer of the NHAI, Ambala. This will be made as per the norms and regulations of the Indian Road Congress (IRC), he said.

The locals are elated with decision. “We had raised the issue with the district authorities several times. We are happy that the work will be done soon,” said Sagar Nagpal, a local resident.