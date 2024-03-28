NHAI to increase toll rates by 5 % on Mumbai E-way

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 27

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has hiked the toll rates for the Sohna elevated highway and Mumbai Expressway by almost 5 per cent. The new toll rates will be applicable from April 1. However, the authority has not increased the toll rates of the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Within the limits of Gurugram, there are toll plazas at Kherkidaula on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Ghamdoj on the Gurugram-Sohna Highway and Alipur on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway followed by Hilalpur. A one-way journey by car on the Sohna Highway will be around Rs125, which now costs Rs 115 .

The existing toll rate on the Delhi Mumbai Expressway will also be increased by an average of 5 per cent and those using the expressway to reach Jaipur via Gurugram will have to shell out Rs 125 more.

The average toll rate varies for different distances on the expressway. At present, an average toll of Rs 2.19 per km has to be paid from Alipur to Barkapara. To go from Jaipur-Dausa to Bhandarraj, the toll is Rs 395 at an average of Rs 2.18 for 181 km. To go to Alwar, the toll of Rs 2.24 is being charged till Pinan. From Alipur to Khalilpur, one has to pay the most expensive average toll. The toll is being charged at an average of Rs 4.73 to Khalilpur.

According to the NHAI Manager Jaivardhan Singh, there will be no more than 5 per cent increase on this expressway.

“If onr wants to travel on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway via Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram one will have to pay Rs 125 more along with the Mumbai Expressway toll till Barkapara. To travel on the stretch, one will have to cross the Ghamdoj toll plaza on the Sohna Highway,” he said. The only respite is no increase in the rates on Kherki Daula toll right now.

Journey to cost Rs 125

Within the limits of Gurugram, there are toll plazas at Kherkidaula on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Ghamdoj on the Gurugram-Sohna Highway and Alipur on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway followed by Hilalpur. A one-way journey by car on the Sohna Highway will cost around Rs 125, which now costs Rs 115 .

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Mumbai