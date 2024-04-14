NHAI to launch GPS-based toll on Dwarka E-way in 2 months

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 13

Almost a year after the announcement, the Dwarka Expressway will become the first highway in the NCR to switch to a GPS-based toll collection system.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is currently testing it on a pilot basis on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. It is planning to implement the same system here on the Dwarka Expressway in two months.

PM Narender Modi had inaugurated the 10-km-long Haryana stretch of the 18-km expressway in March. According to the NHAI, its remaining 8-km stretch will also be ready soon. While the toll collection on the expressway will start after the completion of the entire road, the NHAI has already started building the largest toll gate of the country here with 34 lanes.

The move is aimed at reducing congestion and charging motorists for the exact distance travelled on the expressway.

As per the plan, an automatic number plate recognition system will be installed to enable automated toll collection without stopping the vehicles. Driver will not have to stop to scan their tags here. Toll will automatically be deducted from the driver’s account as soon as the vehicle starts moving. The toll will be levied at a fixed rate per km for the distance travelled.

When the driver will enter the expressway, his vehicle number and type will be fed in the recognition system. A control room equipped with modern facilities has been set up near the toll gate across Bajghera on the Dwarka-Gurugram border.

After entry, when the vehicle completes its journey on the expressway, that location will also be recorded by the intelligence system and the toll will be deducted accordingly. The driver will also receive message on his mobile number regarding the toll amount and number of kilometres travelled.

According to the NHAI, during 2018-19, the average waiting time for vehicles at toll plaza was eight minutes. With the introduction of FASTag between 2020 and 2022, the average waiting time for vehicles has come down to 47 seconds and this GPS enabled toll collection will further decrease it to 10 seconds. “This will ensure that there are no lines on toll gates and we will start its implementation in the NCR with the Dwarka Expressway,” said an NHAI official.

