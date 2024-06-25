NHM staff demands execution of 7th pay commission

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, June 24

The National Health Mission (NHM) employees, appointed under the aegis of the NHM Karamchari Sangh, wore black badges and organised demonstrations on the Civil Hospital campus today. They were protesting against the “lethargic” attitude of the state government towards their long-pending demands. They also raised slogans and accused the government of not fulfilling its promise of implementation of the 7th pay commission.

Arun Verma, district president of the Sangh, said they were demanding the regularisation of their services, implementation of the 7th pay commission, cashless medical facilities, removal of salary discrepancies and a provision for child care leaves and earned leaves.

“The government is aware of our demands as we have submitted a memorandum in this respect several times. But it is an injustice to us as the government is not accepting the demands, even though they are justified. Many employees have been working for over two decades, but their services are yet to be regularised,” he added.

Verma said they would observe a symbolic strike for an hour from 11 am to 12 pm daily to register their protest. If the government does not accept the demands, the protest would continue till July 7. The Sangh has also given a call to gherao the CM’s residence in Karnal on July 7, he added.

