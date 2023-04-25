NHRC takes notice of Gurugram sewer death, seeks report in four weeks

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 24

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter concerning the body of a man being found in a sewer in the Badshahpur area on April 20.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana, the Commissioner of Police, and the Commissioner, Gurugram Municipal Corporation, calling for a detailed report in the matter, including action taken against the guilty after a thorough inquiry into the matter within four weeks.

“The commission would also like to know about the compensation, if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased and the steps taken/ proposed to be taken to ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not recur and precious human lives are not lost in future. The report must contain the status of the investigation being conducted by the police as well as the department concerned in the matter,” read the notice

The Badshahpur Police personnel received information on April 20 that foul smell was coming out from an open sewer manhole near the Vatika Chowk area on Sohna Road, and when the police team reached there, they spotted a body inside the sewer.

The decomposed body of the man was taken out by the Fire Brigade from the 10-foot-deep sewer. A laptop bag, a mobile phone and a power bank were found with the body. The documents in the bag suggested that he belonged to Mathura in UP.