NIA attaches 3 properties after multi-state raids

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 25

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said that it had attached three properties owned by members of “organised crime syndicates in Haryana and Delhi”.

Under lens: 1 property in Delhi, 2 in Gurugram House of Irfan @ Chhenu Pehalwan in Delhi

Two houses belonging to Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar in Gurugram dist.

All properties constituted 'proceeds of terrorism', which were used for hatching terror conspiracies and execution of crimes

This followed the NIA’s multi-state raids across 129 locations as part of its continuing offensive against the terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network, having links with “listed individual terrorist” Arsh Dala and other foreign-based terrorists.

The NIA, in an official statement, said the raids were conducted at locations linked with gangsters and their associates in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi/NCR on May 17.

“The properties attached include a house of Irfan @ Chhenu Pehalwan in Delhi and two houses belonging to Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar in Gurugram district of Haryana. All these properties constituted ‘proceeds of terrorism’, which were used for hatching terror conspiracies and execution of crimes, as per the NIA investigations,” the agency said.

The agency further said that Irfan had been involved in “multiple criminal cases of murder and extortion”, besides being a supplier of all types of logistics support, including men and material, to the notorious Bambiha gang. “He had provided a safe haven to the gang’s absconding associates on the instructions of Kaushal Chaudhary, Bhupi Rana and other key operatives of the gang to reach out to the ground level operatives for execution of terror/criminal activities,” it added.

“The other two, Kaushal Choudhary and Amit Dagar, were closely associated with key conspirators — foreign-based Arshdeep Dala and Gaurab Patyal @ Sourav Thakur @ Lucky, with the help of other accused persons. Both Kaushal and Amit were involved in the extortion/threatening/killing of businessmen and striking terror among singers, businessmen and sportspersons, and in arranging weapons for the execution of acts of terror and violence,” the NIA said.

They were both in touch with, and conspired with foreign-based terrorists, as well as ground operatives, through social media platforms for the execution of extortion/killing terror activities, the NIA said, adding that the extortion money was being utilised for the furtherance of terror activities and for providing logistics support to other gangs, including Bambiha gang, active in India. The NIA had registered cases against three major Organised Crime Syndicates under UA(P) Act in August 2022.

These syndicates were spreading their mafia-style criminal networks in northern states of India and were involved in the commission of many sensational crimes, such as the murder of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala and large-scale extortions from businessmen and professionals.

The NIA plans to intensify its drive, in active and close collaboration with police forces of various states, to dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure, and to attach and seize their assets procured from ‘proceeds of terrorism and crime’, the agency claimed.

