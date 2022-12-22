NIA conducts raids at 2 sites, arms seized

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA today said that it conducted searches at two locations in Sirsa district and seized a large quantity of illegal weapons and ammunition.

The searches were conducted in coordination with the Haryana Police on the premises of Chhotu Bhaat of Chautala village and Takhatmal village former sarpanch Jagga during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The seizure included two pistols, one rifle, one gun and over 100 rounds of assorted ammunition, cartridges and sharp-edged weapons.

“This is the fourth round of searches, which is part of a crackdown on top gangsters and weapon suppliers based in Haryana and Punjab, following investigations against such syndicates that found them linked with terror outfits and networks,” it said.

The NIA said searches aimed at dismantling the illegal arms support infra and hideouts of absconders of Bambiha-led syndicate.