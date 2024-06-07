 NIA court sentences 2 men to rigorous imprisonment in fake Indian currency notes case : The Tribune India

NIA court sentences 2 men to rigorous imprisonment in fake Indian currency notes case

With this, the total number of people convicted in Fake Indian Currency Notes cases this year has gone up to six

PTI

New Delhi, June 7

An NIA special court in Haryana’s Panchkula has sentenced two men to rigorous imprisonment in a case pertaining to the seizure of fake Indian currency notes in Gurugram, an official statement issued on Friday said.

After examining the evidence presented by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the court on Wednesday sentenced Kasim to five years and 15 days of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000, it said.

The other accused, Najmuddin alias Najmu, has been sentenced to four years and 10 days of rigorous imprisonment along with a Rs 20,000 fine, the statement issued by the NIA said.

With this, the total number of people convicted in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) cases this year has gone up to six, it added.

The NIA had filed its charge-sheet against Kasim and Najmuddin on August 26, 2019, in the case, registered after Kasim's arrest.

Kasim was arrested near a petrol pump in Sector 48 in Haryana's Gurugram and 6,000 counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination, with a total face value of Rs 1,20,00,000, were seized from him, the probe agency said.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Kasim had conspired with co-accused Najmuddin to print counterfeit currency using a printer and a laptop in Nuh, Mewat, in Haryana, it said. The printer and laptop were also seized.

The duo had planned to circulate the counterfeit currency in various parts of the country, NIA investigations revealed.

The conviction of the two accused marked a significant step forward in the NIA's efforts to demolish fake currency rackets, striving to destabilise the country by destroying its economy, the statement said. 

