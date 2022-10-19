NIA raids four places in Gurugram

Gurugram, October 18
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided the houses of three alleged gangsters and the house of a former sarpanch in connection with the “emerging nexus” between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers, police sources said.
No idea about the proceedings of raids
The NIA team came to Gurugram and only demanded police force and we provided it to them. We have no idea about the proceedings of raids. A senior police official
Teams from the local police and the crime unit teams accompanied the NIA officials during the raids. The raids were conducted at the houses of gangster Amit Dagar and that of Anil, the brother of his close aide Sandeep, alias Bandar, and Kartar Singh at Rajiv Colony in the Naharpur Rupa area.
NIA officials reached the spot at 6 am and conducted the raids. While they were tightlipped about the raids, sources said the officials conducted “special searches” in the three houses and questioned Dagar’s wife for an hour. The sources also said that Kartar Singh was taken in for questioning.
After the four-hour raid, the officials searched the home of a former sarpanch at Mushaidpur village in the Farrukhnagar police station area. Relatives of the former sarpanch, identified as Dharmender, said they were surprised by the raid as he had no links with any gangsters and had to contest the zila parishad election from Ward No. 8. The raid was going on till 6 pm but the official with the NIA refused to say anything about the raid. A senior police official said they had not information about the raids, what they searched, what they collected and what they seized. “The NIA team came to Gurugram and only demanded police force and we have provided it to them. We have no idea about the proceedings of raids”, added the officer.
The NIA also carried out raids in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case. The raids were carried out at 50 places, which covered residences of noted gangsters, the officials said.
The NIA had registered the case on August 26 after it identified some of the “most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad” were spearheading and carrying out terror and criminal activities. On September 12, the agency had conducted raids in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi after taking over cases from the Delhi Police. Those covered under the raids also included gangsters involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Six pistols, a revolver and a shotgun were seized along with ammunition during those raids besides drugs, cash, incriminating documents, digital devices, details of benami property and threat letters.
The NIA team also raided the house of a Gurugram lawyer, Avinash Yadav in Raliawas village in Rewari on Tuesday. The lawyer is practicing in Gurugram court and the bar association, Gurugram, has condemned it. The team has seized the mobile phone of the lawyer.
The Bar in Gurugram called a meeting of the executive committee of the District Bar association and passed a resolution.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...