NIA raids multiple places across state

Tribune Reporters

Gurugram/Karnal, May 17

As part of a crackdown on the gangster-terrorist nexus, teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided multiple locations across the state today morning. The local police teams accompanied the NIA officials.

More than 50 members of the NIA teams raided four locations in Gurugram and one in Nuh. The teams conducted hours-long investigation and seized some documents and other items.

In Karnal, the NIA raided the house of Gurtej Singh Khalsa, president, Gatka Federation, in the New Housing Board colony of Sector 13. He was questioned regarding the foreign funding to him.

Meanwhile, a team also raided the house belonging to Ajay, who is allegedly associated with the Bambiha gang, near Umri village in Kurukshetra. He is in a jail.

In Faridabad district, a team raided the house of a criminal, Tek Chand, in Kheri Kalan village.

In Jhajjar, the NIA and the STF conducted separate raids at over 15 locations in search of notorious criminals.

In Sonepat, searches were conducted at the houses of gangsters Sandeep, aka Kala Jatheri, and his two aides Sandeep and Tarun; Akshay Palra at Palra village and Sonu Mahal, nephew of gangster Kala Jatheri, at Pinana village.