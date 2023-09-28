NIA raids premises of most-wanted fugitive

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 27

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the premises of a most-wanted criminal Himanshu, alias Bhau, and his accomplice Sahil at Ritoli village in the district today.

As per sources, Bhau’s house was found locked and NIA officials questioned Sahil’s family to collect information.

Bhau, said to be affiliated with Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gangs, has fled India and is staying abroad. Interpol has issued a red-corner notice for his arrest. A lookout circular has also been issued to locate the fugitive, who fraudulently obtained a passport using a fake name, fake address and forging identity documents.

Wanted in 18 cases of murder, attempt to murder, forgery, extortion, criminal conspiracy and cheating registered in Rohtak, Jhajjar and Delhi, Bhau carries a reward of Rs 1.55 lakh on his head. As per the police, he is still running an extortion racket from abroad and calls up targeted persons in India through WhatsApp.

The Rohtak police had also conducted raids on his possible hideouts and the premises of his accomplices at different locations in Haryana and Delhi on April 13 and June 10.

As many as 79 mobile phones, 50 SIM cards, Rs 7 lakh in cash, two motorcycles, 16 cartridges, nine Aadhaar cards, 13 boxes of countrymade liquor, foreign currency, ATM cards, passports, bank documents, etc., were confiscated.

