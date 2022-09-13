 NIA seizes arms, documents from gangsters' residences in Haryana : The Tribune India

NIA seizes arms, documents from gangsters' residences in Haryana

An NIA team at a gangster's residence in Gurugram on Monday. Tribune photo: S Chandan

Tribune Reporters

Gurugram, September 12

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the special task force (STF), Haryana, on Monday carried out raids at at five places in the state at residences of notorious gangsters Sandeep, alias Kala Jatheri in Sonepat, Kala Rana in Yamunanagar, gangster Kaushal in Gurugram; gangster Kavit Rathi, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in Jhajjar and another associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang Tinu Haryana in Bhiwani.

This was stated by Haryana STF head Sumit Kumar.

In Gurugram, three houses of notorious gangster Kaushal and his two close aides Amit Dagar and Sandeep, alias Bandar, were raided in Naharpur Rupa village here.

The team searched all three houses for almost seven hours and seized some suspect documents, including bank and property-related material.

The team of NIA reached Gurugram around 5.30 am and, along with the local police and a team of the STF, conducted raids at three places in Naharpur Rupa village. The teams found some suspicious documents as well as SIM cards of mobile phones. The teams confiscated the documents and SIM cards found from the houses of the trio.

According to the police, gangsters Kaushal, Amit Dagar and shooter Sandeep, alias Bandar, are all lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. In 2019, gangster Kaushal was deported from Dubai in the murder case of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary of Faridabad and is lodged in the jail since then.

Sonepat: The NIA conducted a raid at the residence of notorious gangster Sandeep, alias Kala Jatheri, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Jateri village of the district. The team took his alleged lover Anuradha, known as Lady Don, with it to Rai police station for investigation.

Sandeep of Jatheri has been in the crime world for 18 years and has been allegedly associated with notorious gangsters. He is also said to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His associates freed him from the police in February 2021 by attacking police teams. Later, the Delhi police arrested him from Sarsawa in Saharanpur (UP) in July 2021. He is presently lodged in a Delhi jail.

Yamunanagar: A joint team of NIA, STF of Haryana and the local police seized six illegal weapons, 90 live cartridges and 10 mobile phone sets after a raid at the residence of gangster, Virender Pratap Singh, alias Kala Rana, at Lakshmi Nagar Colony here on Monday.

Sumit Kumar, head of the STF, Haryana, told The Tribune that the NIA also seized several documents from the house of the gangster.

Sources said nearly 25 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and threat to police are lodged against Kala Rana in Haryana.

He had allegedly flown to Thailand on a fake passport and was brought back to India with the help of Interpol in 2022.

Jhajjar: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with the local police, conducted a raid at the house of Kavitr Rathi, an accused in some crime cases, in Majri village here today. The team not only questioned Rathi for several hours but also carried out a search operation at his house and in the surrounding area. It also did videography of the operation.

Narco-terror case

Sources said the NIA conducted raids in three states in connection with a case related to narco-terrorism by the alleged gangsters, some of whom were also involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

Residences of five criminals raided

  • The National Investigation Agency and the special task force, Haryana, raided the residences of five gangsters
  • Houses of Sandeep, alias Kala Jatheri in Sonepat, Kala Rana in Yamunanagar, Kaushal in Gurugram; Kavit Rathi, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in Jhajjar and another associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang Tinu Haryana in Bhiwani were raided by the NIA and STF teams

