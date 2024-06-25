 NIA takes over probe in Bobby Kataria case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • NIA takes over probe in Bobby Kataria case

NIA takes over probe in Bobby Kataria case

May seek police remand in human-trafficking case

NIA takes over probe in Bobby Kataria case


Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, June 24

With investigations transferred to the NIA in the human trafficking case against social media influencer Bobby Kataria and his associates, the agency is planning to seek his police remand.

Hearing on June 28

After conclusion of Bobby Kataria’s judicial custody, he will be produced in the NIA special court in Panchkula on June 28, the next date of hearing

He was booked by the NIA, along with an alleged accomplice, Ankit Shokin, on June 13 under various Sections of the IPC and the Emigration Act. After registering the case, the NIA moved an application before a local court, seeking permission to take over the investigation and demanding all record pertaining to the case from the Gurugram police. The court directed the police to hand over the record pertaining to Kataria, on the basis of which he was arrested.

On June 11, the Ministry of Home Affairs, exercising powers under sub-section 5 of Section 6, read with Section 8 of the NIA Act, 2008, issued orders to the NIA to take over the investigation.

While issuing the orders, the ministry observed, “The Central government is of the opinion that a scheduled offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, has been committed and having regard to the gravity of the offence and its international linkages, it is required to be investigated by the NIA in accordance with the NIA Act 2008.” A senior NIA official revealed that a DSP of the NIA, posted at Chandigarh, has been deputed as chief investigating officer in the case. Kataria has been accused of providing jobs to Indian youngsters abroad and then forcing them to work for cyber con in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. Ankit Shokin, who lived in Laos, opened call centres and forced youths to work in his call centre by taking away their passports, other documents and money.

Kataria’s name figured in trafficking after Arun Kumar, a job aspirant from UP’s Gopalganj, was rescued, among other youngsters, from Laos with the help of the Indian Embassy earlier this year.

Kataria also opened a company, MBK Global Consultancy, in Singapore, which was also allegedly involved in trafficking of Indian youths. He also runs branch offices of his company in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sikar (Rajasthan) and Nabha (Punjab).

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM

2
India

On the verge of retirement, Uttar Pradesh DSP is demoted to constable; was found in hotel room with woman constable

3
Chandigarh

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

4
Haryana

'Honour killing': Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

5
Diaspora

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

6
Delhi

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

7
India

‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab

8
India

Unfortunate that acts glorifying terrorism allowed in Canada routinely: Indian High Commission

9
India

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition; says government wants to take all along

10
Ludhiana

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM to Opposition

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition

Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...

All eyes on Speaker’s nomination

All eyes on Lok Sabha Speaker’s nomination

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror


Cities

View All

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Polls over, AAP govt back to installing flex boards to highlight achievements

Intense heat wave makes a comeback in Amritsar district

Rs 3.4 lakh drug money seized from two aides of smuggler Bhola Hevelian

Three nabbed with 1 kg opium, 250 gm heroin

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Victim’s baby cousin pulled out minutes before mishap

Activist demands safety audit

Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

Burger King murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

NEET-UG row: Over 2 dozen students detained during march to Parliament

Supreme Court raps Delhi Development Authority over felling of trees in ridge area, proposes massive plantation

Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Jalandhar: Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Man killed, 2 hurt as car hits roadside tree in Hoshiarpur

2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

Bikers target jewellery shop in Hoshiarpur

Open house: Isn’t it necessary for the govt to stop cutting of trees to reduce climatic extremes like heat wave?

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Man booked for killing dog

Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union