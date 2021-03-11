NIA takes over probe in Karnal IED seizure case

New Delhi, May 26
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order handing over the probe into the Karnal IED and ammunition recovery case to the NIA, officials said.
The officials said as soon as the NIA received the communication from the MHA to probe the matter, it registered an FIR early this week.
The Karnal police will hand over the case papers related to the case to the NIA. “The NIA will investigate the case now. We will provide them all details,” said a senior police officer, preferring anonymity.
On May 5, the Haryana Police had arrested four Punjab-based terror suspects — Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder and Bhupinder — near the Bastara toll plaza. Three IEDs, one country-made pistol, 31 live cartridges, 1.31 lakh cash and six phones were seized from them. Later, the state claimed they procured explosives from Pakistan via drones.
