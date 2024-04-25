NID-Kurukshetra takes disciplinary action against students

Kurukshetra, April 24
Taking disciplinary action against a number of students, the National Institute of Design (NID) Haryana in Kurukshetra on Wednesday suspended them from classes, besides debarring some from institutional property.
The NID, on its website, posted, “It has been observed that certain information about the institute is being circulated regarding the rustication of students. The information is being circulated with twisted facts in a way misinforming the recipients of the same and giving the institute a negative image.”
The letter further read, “The institute has initiated disciplinary action against the students who have shown aggression, vandalism, disruptive behaviour, forceful entry and indulged in damage to the institutional property — an act specified as indiscipline in the student handbook. A punishment of suspension from classes ranging from two to eight working days has been given to the students who have indulged in such acts.”
