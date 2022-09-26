Nigerian among two arrested with narcotics

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 25

The police have nabbed two persons, including a Nigeria national, for possessing narcotics worth over Rs 25,000 here on Saturday.

Sube Singh, a police official, said the accused had been identified as Salvo Alawao, citizen of Nigeria, currently residing in Dwarka, Delhi and Salman, a resident of Janakpuri, Delhi. On the basis of an input received in the connection of drug peddling, they were arrested after an interceptor of the police from the bypass road here, he added.

Sube said 6.25 gm of mephedrone was seized from Salvo and 200 gm of ganja was seized from Salman. The market value of mephedrone was around Rs 4,000 per gram. The accused had already been booked in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh in August 2021 under the NDPS Act, added Singh.

A case has been registered against the accused and they will be remanded in police custody for further investigation in the matter.

