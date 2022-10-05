Nigerian held with 160 gm heroin in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 4

A 29-year-old Nigerian national was arrested near the Kherki Daula toll plaza last night and 160 gm heroin seized from his possession. He was produced in a local court today that remanded him in police custody.

The accused was identified as Fernando Benz. He was arrested by a team of the Farrukhnagar crime unit. The police said Benz, who arrived in India on a medical visa in August last year, was staying at Rama apartments in Dwarka, Delhi.

“He was illegally staying in Delhi after the expiry his visa. He has been selling heroin in Delhi and Gurugram for the past six months. He had finalised a deal to buy heroin from a man through a WhatsApp call. When he reached the Kherki Daula toll plaza by a taxi, the crime unit team nabbed him and 160 gm heroin was seized from his possession,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

The police said an FIR under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act had been registered against him at the Kherki Daula police station.

