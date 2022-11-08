Nigerian national robbed by men posing as cops in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 7

A Nigerian national was allegedly robbed of $13,000 on Sunday by two persons of a gang posing as policemen. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 50 police station.

Ali Mohammad Imam, the complainant, said he was visiting the city for a kidney treatment. “Two persons came in a car and stopped me while I was on way to my guest house. They were in civvies but claimed to be cops. They asked for my passport and ID. Unsuspecting, I handed out the documents. They checked my bags and took away 13,000 dollars. When I resisted, they pushed me back and fled,” the complainant said.

“We are exploring CCTV footage of the nearby area and trying to identify the car and the accused,” said inspector Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer, Sector 50 police station.