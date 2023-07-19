Nigerian woman drug peddler arrested

Gurugram, July 18
A Nigerian woman drug peddler was arrested from near Lions Club in Faridabad by the crime branch of the Sector 30 police station on Saturday. During the search, 1.2 kg marijuana was seized from her possession.
The woman has been identified as June Beril, who lived as a tenant in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area. She was produced in a city court today and later sent to judicial custody.
