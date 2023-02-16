Nikki’s parents seek capital punishment for killer

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, February 15

The parents of Nikki Yadav, the young woman whose body was recovered by the Delhi Police from a refrigerator at a dhaba near Mitraon village in Delhi yesterday, have demanded capital punishment to the killer of their daughter.

Nikki belonged to Kheri Khummar village, 2 km from the district headquarters, and had been residing in Delhi to pursue higher education.

Her friend arrested The Delhi Police have arrested Nikki's friend Sahil Gehlot on charges of having killed her by strangulating with a mobile data cable

Thereafter, he allegedly kept the body in a refrigerator of his dhabha on the outskirts of Mitraon village

Eldeest among her three siblings, she along with her younger sister Nidhi had come to her village in December and stayed at the house for some days before returning to Delhi. She remained in touch with her parents through phone calls. Her parents talked to her over the phone last week before she went missing under mysterious circumstances, said a family member.

He said Nikki did her schooling up to Class VI from the village and then her family shifted to Najafgarh (Delhi). Her father Sunil Dutt ran a motor-repair workshop in Gurugram. The family returned to the village during the Covid times and since then, Nikki’s parents have been residing there.

“We came to know about the murder of my daughter only after the Delhi Police made a call to me on Tuesday and asked me to come to the police station. We want capital punishment for her killer,” said Sunil Dutt.

Earlier, the body was brought to the village in the evening for cremation. People from nearby villages also attended the last rites.

