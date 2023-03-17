Nine arrested for 'stealing' power wires

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 16

The Ambala police have busted a gang allegedly involved in stealing electricity wires from agricultural fields with the arrest of nine persons.

The police said over 2 quintal of 50-mm aluminum wire, over 2 quintal of 30-mm aluminum wire, nearly 3.5-kg copper wire, two cutters and two motorcycles were recovered from their possession, the police added.

The accused have been identified as Ankush, Sandeep, Happy, Ranjit, Anish, Vishal, Rohit and Gursewak, all residents of Jalbera village, and Rajan, a resident Bakra Mandi of Ambala City. The police said the accused had confessed regarding their involvement in 27 cases. They are in judicial custody.