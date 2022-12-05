Nine booked under anti-conversion law

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 4

The police have registered the first case under the state’s anti-conversion law, which was promulgated in March this year. The case has been registered at the SGM Nagar police station here in response to a complaint lodged by the father of a girl.

According to the FIR, Dheeraj Kumar has alleged that several persons had conspired and got the religion of his daughter changed, prior to her marriage to a Muslim youth here recently. The matter came to light after the couple, who got married on October 26, applied for protection in the local court and the family received a notice from the police. Those booked under the provisions of the Act include the complainant’s daughter Sanskriti, her husband Javed, his brother Firoz Khan, father Liaqat Ali, mother Payal, witness Irshad, witness Guffran, maulvi Mohammed Ali Sajaan and notary Ishwar Prasad, who prepared the affidavit on behalf of the girl for conversion.

The complainant has told the police that his daughter (22), who works at a private bank, fell into the trap laid by Javed and got converted to Islam religion for marriage.

The SHO of the SGM Nagar police station said an FIR had been and an investigation was on. The law provides jail up to five years and a fine up to Rs 2 lakh. The offense of contravention of this Act shall be cognisable and non-bailable, it is added. The case has been registered under Sections 12(1) and 12(5) of the Haryana Anti Conversion Act, it is reported.

