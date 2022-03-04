Nine die in road mishaps in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 3

Four men working at a restaurant died when a speeding Skoda car rammed into their bikes on the Golf Course road here in the early hours of Thursday.

The driver of the car, Harsh Singh, who was allegedly drunk, has been nabbed.

The deceased have been identified as Govind Pratap Kurmi (29), a native of Madhya Pradesh, Gopal (27) of Uttarakhand, and Jitender Mondal (35) and Rajnish Mondal (21), both residents of Sitamadhi district in Bihar.

All four worked at Chacha Restaurant situated in the Qutub Plaza market.

According to the complaint filed by Kumar, the four men left the restaurant to head to their at 12:30 am.

“I was behind them in my car. Driving at the Golf Course road, a speeding black Skoda Rapid came from Sikanderpur side and rammed into the two bikes from behind,” the hotel owner said.

Kurmi died on the spot, Jitender and Rajnish died on the way to the hospital and Gopal succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Following the complaint an FIR was registered against the car driver.

Meanwhile, five friends returning from a birthday party died after their rammed into a canter in Bilaspur on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in the wee hours of Thursday.

The five worked at a private logistic company and were heading to Bhiwadi after celebrating the birthday of one of the deceased.

The canter driver fled the spot after the accident.

The deceased are Ashish (22) of Aligarh, Bharat Bhushan (25) of Delhi, Chander Mohan (24) of Hisar, Sandeep (25) of Kaithal and Praveen Sharma of Deoria in UP.

According to the police, the mishap took place at around 3 am in front of Highway King Hotel on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The five men were returning after celebrating Chander Mohan’s birthday. All five died on the spot.

Following the complaint by the company’s hub manager, an FIR was registered against an unidentified person at Bilaspur police station.