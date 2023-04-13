Nine-year-old raped in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 12

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a colony under the jurisdiction of old industrial area police station in broad daylight here on Monday. The accused has been identified as Rustam (25). The accused reportedly committed rape in a park, where the girl was playing along with her two friends.

The victim has been admitted to the general hospital and is in a serious condition.

As per the available information, the girl, along with her two friends, was playing in a park in the colony.

Meanwhile, the accused came there and tried to catch the girls. He sexually assaulted the victim, however, the other two girls managed to run away. They informed the colony residents and family of the girl.

The colony residents and family members immediately ran towards the park and caught hold of the accused who tried to flee from the spot and thrashed him. Later, he was handed over to the police.

Inspector Narender Kumar said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.