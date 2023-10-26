 Nine years of BJP government in Haryana: CM Khattar highlights plans, achievements : The Tribune India

Nine years of BJP government in Haryana: CM Khattar highlights plans, achievements

Chief Minister recalls when BJP formed government in Haryana on its own in 2014, many questioned his capability in running the government as he was apparently targeting his political opponents

Nine years of BJP government in Haryana: CM Khattar highlights plans, achievements

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar addresses the media in Chandigarh as Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal looks on. Tribune photo: Nitin Mittal



PTI

Chandigarh, October 26

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday presented a report card on the completion of nine years of his government, highlighting several achievements as well as people-oriented and public welfare programmes carried out in his tenure.

Khattar also recalled that when the BJP formed the government in Haryana for the first time on its own in 2014, many people questioned his capability in running the government as he was apparently targeting his political opponents. “We have now completed four years of the second term,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which fell short of majority in the 2019 assembly polls, formed a post-poll alliance with Jannayak Janta Party to form the government.

Addressing the media here and flanked by Minister Kanwar Pal and senior officers of his government, Khattar said his government had announced to work on five S—‘Shiksha, Swasth, Suraksha, ‘Swambhiman’ and ‘Swavlamban’ with good governance.

Khattar said when he took over the reins of the state in 2014, everybody knew what was the state of governance at that time as he was targeting the previous Congress government.

There were talks of discrimination, corruption and there was an atmosphere of despair at that time, he said.

“After being fed up with the atmosphere of despair, the people of Haryana chose this government with hope,” he added.

He also said questions were raised at that time that “this man does not have any experience and without any experience, how many days will he be able to run the government”.

Recalling his sharp response to the Congress in 2014 after becoming chief minister, Khattar said, “We don’t have the kind of experience they had of indulging in loot and corruption, but I certainly have the experience of serving the people.”

“Nepotism and regionalism were replaced by a commitment to equitable development,” he said.

The 69-year-old senior BJP leader spoke about several plans and programmes including his government’s flagship Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID scheme), and Meri Fasal Mera Byora, compensation to farmers, welfare schemes for the poor and other sections etc as he emphasized on using the technology for good governance.

The PPP (family ID) helps in framing policies and programmes for the welfare of people, he said.

He also said the prime minister had also praised the state’s PPP scheme and even asked the states to examine the possibility of implementing it.

Khattar said the state’s sex ratio (number of females per 1,000 of males) has improved from 871 in 2014 to 932 at present, adding that he expects it to improve further.

On the agriculture front, Khattar said his government raised the compensation amount for crop loss because of natural calamity from Rs 6,000 per acre in 2013 to Rs 15,000 per acre.

He said in the last nine years, his government disbursed a compensation of Rs 11,000 crore to farmers while the previous government paid Rs 1,158 crore in 10 years.

On the health segment, Khattar said the number of medical colleges in the state rose to 15 under his government as against six in 2014, adding that eight more medical colleges will come up in the state.

The number of MBBS seats has risen to 2,185 as of now in the state as against 700 in 2014, the chief minister said.

The assembly elections are due in Haryana next year.

Clean drinking water has been provided through pipelines to every rural household (31.41 lakh households), and 24-hour electricity is being supplied to 5,791 villages (86 per cent of the total villages), he said.

Khattar said the state government had started “Mission Merit” and based on transparency, 1.10 lakh youths have got government jobs and there are plans to provide 60,000 more jobs.

He said the government has distributed 5.50 lakh tablets to students in government schools, paving the way for an educational revolution. E-learning is no longer a luxury but a reality for the youth of Haryana, he said.

He said the state’s exports have surged from Rs 68,032 crore in 2014 to Rs 2,45,453 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23, demonstrating a remarkable upswing in economic prosperity.

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D'sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Amritsar: Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth ~6.92 crore

Amritsar Police freeze drug smugglers' properties worth Rs 6.92 crore

Nearly 60% paddy harvested, 5.59 lakh MT reached markets

Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Sacrilege in Tarn Taran: Torn pages of 'gutka' sahib found

Police initiative for drug-free society gets support from Punjabi film star cast

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gives nod to 60 more buses for long routes

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

GIS-based manual sweeping in 13 villages, Mani Majra to begin from November 27

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise case till November 10

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Delhi's air quality poor for fifth day in row, to worsen in days ahead

Mc elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

MC elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

Are municipal corporation polls in Phagwara under a cloud?

Over 60 LMT paddy procured, says minister

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

100 apply for Congress tickets

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

Stock, machinery gutted in fire at hosiery factory

PAU students demand unemployment allowance for jobless agri graduates

Ward watch: Traffic congestion, potholes add to residents’ woes

Ward watch: Snarl-ups, inflated parking fee among major issues in ward

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

589 farm fires seen in day in Punjab, PPCB claims 50% decline

Punjab opposes Centre’s directive on blending of imported coal

Pbi varsity adopts new policy on pension, salary disbursal

NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav