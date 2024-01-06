Nirmal Singh, daughter quit AAP, join Congress

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, January 5

In what is being seen as a shot in the arm for former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and setback for former Union minister Kumari Selja, former Haryana minister Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra Sarwara left the AAP to join the Congress today.

Seat-sharing talks yet to begin: Ex-cm Eyebrows are being raised over Nirmal Singh joining the Congress, as the party had earlier taken exception to INDIA bloc’s constituents indulging in poaching

In May last year, when Congress’ sole MLA in West Bengal, Bayron Biswas, joined the Trinamool Congress, the Congress had said such acts were not good for Opposition unity

Asked how the change of affiliation by Nirmal Singh would impact INDIA bloc unity, Hooda said seat-sharing talks were yet to begin and there was nothing “untoward” about it

Accompanied by their supporters, they joined the Congress at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Hooda, AICC incharge of Haryana Dipak Babaria, PCC chief Udai Bhan and others. Nirmal Singh, a four-time MLA, whose association with the Congress goes back to the days of Sanjay Gandhi, described his return to the party as “homecoming”, saying “my DNA is Congress”.

Nirmal Singh, who held the position of national co-convener of the AAP, resigned from the party last month, citing personal reasons. Chitra, who was the vice-pesident of AAP’s state unit, gave an identical resignation letter to state AAP president Sushil Gupta.

Asked if Nirmal and Chitra will get a ticket, Babaria said ticket would be given strictly on the basis of merit.

