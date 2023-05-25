NIT cafe to provide millet-based food

Kurukshetra, May 24
A café providing millet-based food items was inaugurated by the director of NIT Kurukshetra, Professor BV Ramana Reddy, on the NIT premises on Tuesday. The students will now be able to eat fast food items made of millets. Earlier, a dry run was conducted and after getting the feedback the café was inaugurated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening
14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...
Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes
Launched world’s first green building in TN