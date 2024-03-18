NIT holds conference on metacognition, creativity

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 17

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, organised a two-day national conference on ‘Metacognition, Creativity and Divergent Thinking’ (MCDT-2024).

Researchers and students from India and abroad presented their work and exchanged ideas during the conference. Presentations were conducted through online and offline mode, during the two-day conference.

Utkarsh Mittal, Artificial Intelligence (AI) manager at Gap Inc., USA, presented his work under the title ‘Supply Chain Resilience via Artificially Creative Strategies’.

Mittal said supply chains faced growing vulnerabilities due to disruptions such as pandemics, geopolitical conflicts and climate change. He laid stress on the role of AI-based solutions for supply chain operations for economic development of India. He said this would be extremely useful for Viksit Bharat @2047 mission. After his presentation, he also chaired a technical session.

Assistant Professor Dilbagh Panchal, Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIT Kurukshetra, said AI solution based technologies were on high demand for sustainable growth of Indian Industries.

Dean (Student Welfare) Dixit Garg said considering the importance of AI and machine learning to Indian industries, NIT-Kurukshetra had revised the curriculum under National Education Policy (NEP).

Professor PC Tewari from the Department of Mechanical Engineering laid stress on the importance of AI and machine learning-based technologies for handing reliability and maintenance-based problems of various process industries.

He said more than a 100 papers were presented during the eight sessions at the national conference.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra