NIT-Kurukshetra holds five-day online course

Kurukshetra, April 1

The Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra (NITKKR) is holding a five-day online Short-Term Course (eSTC) on ‘Smart Manufacturing Practices for Industry 4.0: Potential and Challenges’ (SMPI4.0-2024).

Professor Hari Singh, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, inaugurated the event. This online short-term course was designed to impart knowledge and skills related to all the recent and latest trends in the overall development of smart manufacturing practices for industry.

The online STC event will cover the various objectives such as; overview of smart manufacturing practices, scenario of industry, big data and data processing in manufacturing systems, simulation of additive manufacturing processes, and recent trends in 3D and 4D printing methods.

Professor Hari Singh in his address focused over the role and applications of such newest and smart manufacturing technologies for industry in the development of nation. He appreciated the efforts made by the department of mechanical engineering to organise such courses and also advised to conduct more such events so that more collaborative research work can be attempted in coming future.

He further said the objectives of such online short-term course will help in making the country ‘atmanirbhar’. IIT-Roorkee professor Pradeep Kumar was the guest of honour for the inaugural session of the event.

