NIT Kurukshetra, UNESCO sign pact on soft skills

Kurukshetra, March 2
The National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, has signed an agreement with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (UNESCO MGIEP) that aspires to revolutionise how essential soft skills are perceived and taught at educational institutes in India.
This agreement aims to empower the youth while embarking on a journey towards social and emotional well-being through online lectures and disquisitions. The aim is to become fully digital, self-paced 40 hours SEEK (Self-directed emotional learning for empathy and kindness) programme that teaches valuable interpersonal skills that are indispensable in the corporate world.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Prof BV Ramana Reddy, Director, NIT Kurukshetra, who informed that NIT-Kurukshetra was the first among all NITs to offer the SEEK course to their students and staff. In partnership with UNESCO MGIEP, the course will be offered to 6,000 students in the initial phase. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations