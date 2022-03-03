NIT Kurukshetra, UNESCO sign pact on soft skills

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 2

The National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, has signed an agreement with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (UNESCO MGIEP) that aspires to revolutionise how essential soft skills are perceived and taught at educational institutes in India.

This agreement aims to empower the youth while embarking on a journey towards social and emotional well-being through online lectures and disquisitions. The aim is to become fully digital, self-paced 40 hours SEEK (Self-directed emotional learning for empathy and kindness) programme that teaches valuable interpersonal skills that are indispensable in the corporate world.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Prof BV Ramana Reddy, Director, NIT Kurukshetra, who informed that NIT-Kurukshetra was the first among all NITs to offer the SEEK course to their students and staff. In partnership with UNESCO MGIEP, the course will be offered to 6,000 students in the initial phase. —