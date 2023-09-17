NIT, Kurukshetra, upgrades scale of senior faculty

Kurukshetra, September 16
The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, has upgraded the scale of 10 senior faculty members to Higher Administrative Grade (pay matrix Table 15) with effect from June, 2019. Of the 10 faculty members, five are in service and the other five have retired.
